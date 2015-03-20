How To Fall In Love With Mondays

Whether you’ve hit the career ceiling or have simply fallen out of love with your job, Mondays can be filled with dread. While the simple answer may be to find another job, Jon Acuff, author of Do Over: Rescue Monday, Reinvent Your Work And Never Get Stuck, says it’s possible to reignite the passion for your work.

If you find you’re dragging yourself out of bed and struggling to hold back tears at your desk, try these five strategies and rediscover your love of Mondays:

Consider whether you’re bringing expectations to the job that aren’t realistic. Acuff recalls a time when he worked at AutoTrader as a senior content designer and was tasked with the job of writing instructions for customers on how to fill out forms to find a car. What he really wanted to do, though, was be a creative writer.

Have a conversation with your manager and lay out expectations on both sides of the table. Perhaps what you want to do is not what the company hired you to do, but together you can find a way to make the job description suit both your and the company’s needs.

“It’s impossible to get stuck in an old place if you keep learning new skills,” says Acuff. He advises thinking about a company as a university where there are a plethora of courses to take and to consider the job as your classroom. “In every job, there’s something you can learn,” he says.