How Guinness Went Global And Became “Good For You”: See The Beer’s History In 3 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

In 1759, Arthur Guinness signed a 9,000-year lease for the St. James’s Gate Brewery in Dublin. (That’s not a typo: nine thousand.) Since then, the world has become familiar with the famous stout and some of the most iconic advertising in history. Watch the video above to see how Guinness did it. And thank goodness we have at least 8,744 more years left to enjoy the masterful brews.

