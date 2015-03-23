advertisement
The Denim Empire: See The History Of Gap In 4 Minutes

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

When it launched in 1969, the Gap was a cool store sandwiched between a high school and a college that sold only jeans and music. (Early name idea: Pants and Discs. Seriously.) Now, thanks in part to a series of iconic ads featuring celebs and civilians alike, Gap is a billion-dollar retail business with several spin-offs, and still an American classic.

