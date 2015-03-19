This Unique PSA Aims to Inspire, Not Scare, Kids Away from Drug Abuse

Anti-drug campaigns generally rely on stern warnings and fear mongering to show the dangers of substance abuse. But Spanish campaign “Construye”–in English, “Build”– for the Foundation Against Drug Addiction , takes an approach that aims to inspire, not scare. “Construye” isn’t so much a PSA about drugs as it is a celebration of creativity. From art, to athletics to friendships to fresh ideas, the spot, which was designed for 14-25-year-olds by Publicis Spain and production company Blur, features young adults exercising their infinite potential to create and build.

It’s a perfect example of the “show not tell” approach to advertising; the featured kids are ambitious, eager people. We want to be like them, simply because they seem so effortlessly cool. And we can be, the voiceover tell us, as long as we “Create something, because the more things you create in your life, the less room is left for drugs.”

The spot is part of FAD’s #Construye Una Pasion campaign– in English, “Build A Passion”–of radio spots and graphic ads, running through June.



