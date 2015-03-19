Nike Teams With Japanese Designer Sacai To Blur The Line Between Sweats And Couture

In case you haven’t heard, sportswear is now acceptable to wear pretty much any time or place. Yet so many sportswear lines are still very basic in their design, barely updating on the classic sweatpants, leggings, and hoodies that active people have worn for decades.

A new collaboration between NikeLab and Japanese fashion studio Sacai is pushing the limits of women’s sportswear with an eight piece new collection. Nike say they wanted to create sportswear that was both “feminine” and functional, but to us these mutated track jackets and pleated sports skirts look like art pieces. That’s probably Sacai’s influence–they’re know for their innovative-yet-practical designs.





The collection, designed by Sacai founder Chitose Abe, adapts traditional Nike garments, inspired by pieces from their archives, with accents that are meant to move with their wearer. The plissé attached to the back of Nike’s iconic Windrunner jacket, made of nylon “ripstop” and mesh, billows out when the wearer runs. The same concept is also applied to a sweatshirt and dress accented white mesh flares rimmed with neon green lace.

“The garments come to life as the wearer walks and moves, expressing both beauty and strength. We feel it’s a perfect marriage between sport and style,” Kurt Parker, Nike Sportswear’s creative director, said in a press release.

Also included in the collaboration were a redesign of Nike’s Air Max 1 sneakers, along with the introduction of a new laceless leather slip-on shoe. The designs are available in NikeLab stores around the world now, with additional pieces for summer dropping in June.

