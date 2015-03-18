A Paint Brand Gives The Gift Of Color To The Colorblind

There are an estimated 300 million people in the world who are colorblind. But perhaps there is a workaround for experiencing color.

Valspar has launched a new initiative called #ColorForAll to bring color to the colorblind, and is raising awareness through a short film, appropriately titled “Color for the Colorblind.” As chronicled in the film, the brand and FCB Chicago teamed with EnChroma who developed glasses that allowed the colorblind to see colors. The film tells the stories of people who were challenged by color blindness and shows their emotional reactions when they don the special glasses that open up a new visual world for them.

When developing its new campaign, Valspar Paint wanted to encourage people to appreciate color to its fullest. If the people love the color, they’ll want to paint in those colors, right? The challenge for agency FCB Chicago then was to figure out how to bring color appreciation to everyone. How do you remind people not to take color for granted?





FCB Chicago chief creative officer Todd Tilford says at first the idea seemed impossible. “Color blindness is a physical condition without a cure,” says Tilford. “Our biggest challenge was to keep searching and believing we could find a solution. We found Enchroma, a company from Berkley, Ca, that, to our surprise, was developing glasses that allow colorblind people to see color for the first time. So we contacted them and started working together.”

People who share their stories online using #ColorForAll will have a chance to get their own pair of EnChroma’s indoor color-blindness-correcting glasses, courtesy of Valspar.