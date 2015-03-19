I Sexted A Robot (And Turned It On)

That’s what I learned from Sext Machine, a game in which a robot rates the sexiness–or should that be sextiness?–of blurry globules of flesh. This is sort of terrifying, when you think about it. In the post-singularity, I might never sneeze right again.

Designed by technologist Mike Walker, Sext Machine describes itself as “an SMS-based game exploring the frailty of algorithms and human sexuality.” In plainer speak, the goal is to actually trick the bot into thinking that the picture you just sexted is somehow pornographic. You ‘win’ when you convince the Sext Machine that some non-descript fold of flesh on, say, your inner arm is a honeypot of sexual delight; or that the out-of-focus knob of your big toe is actually a big rubbery one.





Putting Sext Machine to the test, I started the game by sending a sly winky face text to (669) 333-SEXT. Moments later, the bot texted me back with a “how u doin bae? ;)” For all its sexual prowess, the Sext Machine was apparently an idiot.

For my first sext, I decided to calibrate Sext Machine by sending it a picture of the least sexy thing I could think of: a photograph of my aged mother looking confused while holding a one-eyed, anthropomorphic coconut.

“Not hot at all X.X,” Sext Machine wrote back. Clearly, the algorithm was working.





Then I tested Sext Machine with a blurry iPhone picture of my thumb. This got Sext Machine decidedly more turgid than my addled, coconut-bearing mother had: it declared that this blurry thumb was 54% on the sliding scale of human-robot sexuality. I soon learned, though, that the Sext Machine algorithm practically defaulted to being 54% turned on. It seemed to exist in the sad, perpetual limbo of the semi-boner: a butt-like photo of my inner elbow, and a close-up selfie of the puckered orifice of my fist also garnered a 54% rating.