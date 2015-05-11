Scott Dungate

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Walks in [London’s] Victoria Park, pushing the pram these days.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Make breakfast for the missus and my son.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

I work in advertising. It’s nothing like Mad Men or any 80s advertising cliché. Those days (if they even existed) are long gone. We have loads more to do in less time. With rare exception, there is no time for the long and decadent boozy lunches that friends and family imagine are part of my working life.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

At the moment I like seeing the cartoonist @jean_julien pop up in my Instagram feed. I used to want to be a cartoonist and am a massive Gary Larson (of The Far Side fame) fan, which might explain why.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

If I’m in a rut, I find it’s best to try not to think about it. Your brain is too tied up in it. I go for a run, see a movie, go to an art gallery, or just sleep on it. Push the pram around the park. Get drunk if necessary. Then I come back and try to look at the problem more simply, less tangled. Easier said than done. Sometimes it works.