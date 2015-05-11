Marije Vogelzang

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

This is very scattered and there is not just one way for me to find inspiration. Many times I’m working on several projects and one influences the other. Also the people I’m working with can spark ideas in my head. Sometimes it just comes from the daily life of being a mother.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Drink water.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

It might be that everybody always asks me if I have strange food events for my regular dinner every night with my family.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I don’t spend a lot of time on Twitter and Instagram. I am a huge admirer of brainpickings.org and Maria Popova is on Twitter.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

I like walking: The pace of your footsteps resonates with your brain, I think. But my real magic trick is taking a shower. I get the best ideas in the shower and I’ve got special notepads that can get wet to write down my ideas. Sometimes when I’m stuck I go and take a shower. It hardly ever fails!

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

I get inspired by people who are really into the thing they do: Their enthusiasm can be contagious. I like it when someone can change my perspective. My neighbor is a psychologist and I think it’s fascinating to hear his reflections on things. I feel inspired by (trend forecaster) Li Edelkoort because she built her own profession. I get inspired by butchers when they explain about their craft or by a scientist who’s working on bacteria. The linking factor is professionalism and curiosity.