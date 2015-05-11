Montreal-born twins Dexter Peart and Byron Peart came up through the fashion industry together, working in marketing for brands such as Diesel and Miss Sixty, starting a distribution business, and then embarking on their own line of travel accessories in 2007. Since then, Want Les Essentiels De La Vie has developed a cult following among retailers like Opening Ceremony and Paris-based Colette due to its fine craftsmanship and intuitive, functional design.

Fast Company: How did Want start?

DP: It started with us. We were traveling back and forth [a lot] between our offices in Montreal, which we’ve made our hub, and New York. We were looking for a [travel] solution that would move seamlessly into our lives.

BP: There are two pillars in the brand: There’s this notion of desire, and there’s les essentiels de la vie. We’re thinking of customers like that: If they need their phone, how does their backpack need to work for them?

How does that play out when you’re collaborating with another brand–say J.Crew or Barneys, both of which you’ve teamed up with in the past?

BP: The first question for us is not how to design something pretty that’s J.Crew. It’s what does J. Crew not have? The first time we did a collaboration, we went to the J.Crew website and typed “organic” in search, and nothing came up. So we said, “Let’s present a collaboration called Want Organic for J.Crew.” Just as we are committed to designing and producing the highest-quality products, we are equally dedicated to ensuring all aspects of our business are socially and ethically responsible. The collaborations let us step outside of our wheelhouse and extend our creative reach.

Each piece from Want Les Essentials De La Vie is crafted with the utmost care to show the quality of the product as opposed to distracting from it.

So obviously, materials are important to you.