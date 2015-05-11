Comedy writer Megan Amram, who spent the past three years writing for NBC’s Parks And Recreation, has no scientific background whatsoever. Which was perfect preparation for her first-ever book, Science . . . for Her!, a pseudo-textbook tailored “to a woman’s interests and petite size” that manages to skewer vapid gossip magazines and sexist attitudes toward women with one brilliant thrust. We asked her to ask herself about it.

Let’s talk about my book, Science . . . for Her!

Yes? Oh, no. Was it not? Now I’m doubting everything.

Was that supposed to be funny?

Portland, Oregon, which is a small city in Northern California.

Where am I from?

Where did the idea come from?

I noticed that women’s magazines like Cosmopolitan and textbooks look very similar, in terms of diagrams and columns, etc. Writing a satirical, feminist comedy book making fun of stereotypes about women seemed like the perfect project for me.

Front cover of “Science . . . For Her“

What do writing a book, a TV script, and a tweet all have in common?

They all have arcs. Even if it’s just a one-line joke, there is a beginning, middle, and end.

The book lists instructions for building a biological clock out of a potato. Is that really the way science works?

Yes! Women need to know why they are so baby crazy. Just remember: potatoes are for clocks, not for eating. Potatoes are carbs!