Danilo Leao, who worked on his family’s cattle ranch as a teen and knows first-hand how tedious it is to track cattle using pen and paper, created an app in 2012 that, for the first time, brings digital analytics to ranchers’ fingertips. BovControl works with whatever type of cattle ID farmers are already using (ear tags, tattoos, implanted chips, etc.) and mines the gathered data to do such things as track the milk production of individual cows, keep vaccination records, and even send a push notification when a pregnant cow is ready to deliver. The app has been downloaded by thousands of farmers all over the world, and in Leao’s native Brazil, its location-tracking functions are being used to prove that herds aren’t encroaching on protected forest. A potential deal with Walmart would have BovControl assisting the mega-chain in its pledge not to sell beef that contributes to deforestation in the Amazon. “As soon as we have the data, we can make the value chain more efficient,” Leao says.
Bonus Round
Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?
Getting rid of untimely thoughts and wishes, or bad emotions . . . the light comes in.
What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?
Meditation.
What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?
A tech perspective for the most basic manner, eating, and feeding the world.
What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?
I love to run in public places, parks, and beaches