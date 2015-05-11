Absinthe. Yellow curry. Wasabi. Fennel. Bacon. They were bold, pioneering flavor experiments when boutique chocolate label Vosges Haut Chocolat launched 17 years ago. But as co-founder Katrina Markoff sits in her office surrounded by mood boards, indecipherable notes, and half-melted chocolate experiments, she acknowledges that everyone has since copied her haute approach. “Where’s the disruption?” she asks.

Here are her three big plans to answer that.

1. A caffeine-free, dairy-free, and (nearly) sugar-free hot chocolate called Super Dark Elixir that’s made from fermented cacao beans ground in an Indian granite stone mill, smells sweet and milky, and hits the tongue with a pleasantly bitter jolt. It’s currently available in Vosges’s Chicago and New York boutiques in exotic flavors including Reishi Mushroom and Coconut Ash and Banana, where it’s billed as an alternative to coffee.

2. Through her new Innovation Lab, Markoff works with a small team of creatives–a chocolatier, a playwright who happens to be an expert in business strategy, and an exhibition artist who specializes in packaging design–to bring small-batch, experimental ideas to market in a matter of days, rather than the nine months it usually takes Vosges to turn a concept into a retail product. From hand-painted Easter bunnies with gold leaf ears to “Renegade Heart” Valentine’s boxes that burst with rose gold spikes, Markoff can test big plans at her small boutiques before mass-producing them for market.

3. Markoff is in the planning stages to spend $13.5 million to convert her 42,000-square-foot Chicago production facility into a Willy Wonka–esque Chocolate Temple. When it opens in the fall of 2016, for about $40 a person, visitors will be able to ferry up the Chicago River to her factory, where they’ll peek in at the assembly line, learn about of cacao, participate in guided “chocolate meditations,” create their own truffles, and, of course, taste chocolate 60 to 70 times along the way.