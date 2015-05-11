Dan Schulman, Jocelyn Mangan, and Bora Chung

“The main reason you carry your wallet is your ID, right? Identity is the big one. I would guess we’re eight to 10 years away.”

“I have no idea. I think the challenge is the long tail. We’ve seen some of the data on merchant adoption, and brands like Whole Foods have been doing really well, especially with Apple Pay. It also depends on what [consumers’ fear level] is. I don’t know how far you can go yet.”

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

The best way to find insight and perhaps inspiration, is to live in the footsteps of those you are trying to serve. It is one thing to understand something intellectually–it’s an entirely different thing to experience it physically and first hand.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Every morning, from 6:30-7:30 (in whatever time zone I find myself in) I train in Krav Maga, the Israeli form of martial arts.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

I think they would be shocked at the amount of change sweeping through digital financial services. PayPal’s unique ability to harness this revolution and help drive profound change in the world is eye-opening and inspiring.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I track a number of Twitter accounts to keep pulse of what’s happening real time, but I find 140 characters limiting in how I choose to view the world!

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

I try to find a moment (or more!) every day to do something outside. Play tennis, go for a run, hike in the mountains . . . I’m open to any activity that helps clear my mind.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

My dad was, and is, my hero and inspiration. He taught me how precious every moment is while he fought off cancer. I’ll never forget that.

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Time away. I find one of the best sources of creativity is when I’m unplugged and uncommitted. It happens all the time. It’s also surrounding yourself with creative people. Our research team that went to Japan and learned so much about how they eat. Those have been the main things that inspired the creativity at our office.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

The first thing is I get bitten by my puppy. And then it’s repeated by my two children. My mornings are more about my family, and then when I transition to my commute I read the daily news and then get into the day.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

You get your energy when you just have a genuine interest in what you’re doing.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I’m learning more than contributing. I mostly follow food and tech. Bon Appetit is one I follow pretty religiously. Instagram I’ve always loved. Facebook is its own world.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

At the moment it’s been my children. They have such an open minded sense of curiosity. (They’re 3 and 4.) They’re teaching me some of the greatest principles of curiosity. They’re in the test-and-learn phase, because you’ll just watch them knock something until it falls over. But that’s what we’re all doing, right? We’re just knocking things.

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

My brother is an architect for an international firm and specializes in tall towers. He shares photos and sketches from his travels and they are fascinating. Our creative processes are both about connecting with humans.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I run downstairs and get my sources of energy–coffee and cold-pressed juice.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

I take our team’s electronic scooter to go to meetings on eBay campus. The best way to move fast in between buildings and arrive on time for meetings!

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

John Maeda. After hearing him present at eBay leaders day, I got hooked. His posts are insightful and punchy. Perfect for info-snacking on smartphone.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

All the entrepreneurs from far corners of the world whose narratives I read on kiva.org, a nonprofit micro-finance organization. Premal Shah, founder and an ex-colleague from PayPal, connects lenders with them. The narratives are really rich and powerful. And Premal has been doing this even before financial inclusion and peer-to-peer financing were buzzwords.