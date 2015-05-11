A 25-year music-industry veteran, Jocelyn Cooper is responsible for discovering neo-soul pioneer D’Angelo (she signed him to her publishing company in ’93), and empowering Cash Money to take Southern rap music mainstream (as head of Universal A&R). In 2009, she joined fellow music exec Matthew Morgan, cocreator of the black punk documentary Afro-Punk, to run a digital platform and annual festival of the same name, which celebrates and encourages risk-taking in music, art, film, and fashion. During her six-year tenure, she’s helped grow the Brooklyn-based summer festival (which has featured performers like Janelle Monáe, Questlove, and SZA) from 2,500 to 90,000 attendees in multiple cities; secured brand partners such as MillerCoors, Nike, and Pantene; and negotiated Afropunk’s Atlanta and Paris launches this spring.

Fast Company: What is your role at Afropunk?

JC: I focus on new business, festival sponsorship, and Multiply, our marketing, content, and advertising agency that helps reach young, multicultural trendsetters and tastemakers. Occasionally, I help with booking the bigger acts for our events.

How do you decide which projects or talent to feature at Afropunk?

It’s all about instinct—I have very strong opinions about what I like and don’t like. Usually the concept for a new project comes from a blaring hole in the market, like Afropunk Presents the Triptych, a series of films we conceived when we couldn’t find information on visual artists of color.

Afropunk’s programming encompasses several different areas in music, art, and sports, from EDM to comic books to skateboarding. How do you thwart brand perceptions of what “Blackness” is?

Traditionally, marketers take a very monolithic approach when addressing us. They think black people only listen to hip-hop or only buy a certain type of clothing. But that is not how the real world works. So we have positioned Afropunk as a psychographic segmentation rather than a demographic one, which allows for a richer description of our consumer. We embarked on a seminal study that delved into our community’s attitudes, habits, lifestyle, and opinions. For example, 68% of our community purchase books, 38% have passports, and nearly 40% define their race as multiethnic.