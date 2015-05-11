Watch Marie Kondo organize Fast Company editor Erin Schulte’s messy desk

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

From excitement. When I touch things, whether I get the excitement or not, that is how I decide things, how I judge things. When I go around the places that I tidy up, I accumulate my experience and knowledge on organizing.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

The first thing I do in the morning is I open the windows and I breathe the air, I ventilate my body, the old air and the new air.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

My profession itself surprises everybody! “Tidying up is a job?” That itself is making everybody surprised.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I recently started Instagram and I enjoy the accounts of all my clients–they actually tidy up their rooms and use the hashtag #tidyingup. I enjoy going around and seeing all their photos.

How do you keep track of everything you have to do? Can you send us a snapshot of your to-do list?

I use Evernote to keep track of my schedule.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

I cross my legs and go into zazen [meditation]. I keep it as a habit. It’s not just when I feel down–I keep it as a habit to keep my mind calm.