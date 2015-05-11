Emily Weiss

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Travel. The places I go, yes, but also the traveling itself. I have breakthroughs on planes. Maybe it’s a combination of wine, quiet, and altitude. Also, Instagram deep dives are a big late-night thing for me and are incredibly inspiring. Some really amazing collaborations in the creation of Glossier have come out of direct messaging strangers on Instagram.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Meditate if I’m good; check email if I’m bad.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

That I have a million “jobs”. Being CEO of a startup is kind of like being Batman, I imagine: shifting energy to people or areas of the company as needed and trying to add value.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

At the moment, super-fresh meme ones. @beigecardigan is really funny; @slaymie is good. I don’t know that they’re women but they seem like it which I appreciate.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

Interview women about their approach to beauty. Four years after starting Into The Gloss, I continue to be fascinated by these conversations and inspired by girls around the world. Relatedly, spending time alone. I’m naturally pretty outgoing but when you’re always ‘on’ it’s important to be ‘off’ to give the brain time to wander. Also I love reading business books. The best one I’ve read is Ben Horowitz’s The Hard Thing About Hard Things. It’s a real kick in the pants.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

Beyoncé. Raw talent plus hard work plus authenticity. A winning combo no matter what field you’re in.