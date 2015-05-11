Mukesh Jha and Janardan Prasad

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Finding a place far away from high rises, where one can see the blue sky and hear the birds chirp; listening to and observing passionate people. Subscribing to YouTube channels that showcase creative artists.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Listen to Indian classical music; go for a walk/run/bike ride; meditate; go over my to-do list and start planning; enjoy hot masala chai in the quiet balcony of my apartment overlooking a lush green park; speak briefly with my parents.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

How little safety I have behind me while I stay highly motivated and focused around solving this problem.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

Make a mug of hot ginger masala tea and take out my guitar and start playing my favorite numbers; put on my walking gear and go on a long walk, silent, and introspective walk (the mobile doesn’t come along); trek to the temple atop a hill near my office and get a high level view of the city.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

I derive great inspiration from Gandhi. He was a visionary, a leader, and a great executer. To think that he achieved all that in those times with hardly any resources is so amazing.

During commuting: Problems and situations during my daily commute help me think constructively. Dreaming: I sleep with a problem statement in mind and mostly wake up with a solution. It has worked well for me over last 20 years.

That I spend most of my time thinking about the future.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I follow Barack Obama, Narendra Modi, and Arvind Kejriwal in politics, thoughts of Richard Branson, and Roger Federer in sports.

NGOs and social workers inspire me the most because of their selfless efforts and passion to impact lives of others.