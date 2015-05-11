More than 8 million people follow Jerome Jarre’s exhibitionist antics on Vine, which occasionally feature the likes of Ben Stiller, Anna Wintour, and Beyoncé. Hundreds of thousands respond to his Snapchat posts. This has made him a desired partner for brands like MTV, GE, and Pepsi–which recently hired him to travel the world on behalf of Liter of Light, which creates solar-powered light fixtures for developing countries out of recycled soda bottles. What makes people love him, though, is the silliness and optimism he brings to his work. (Also, his adorable French accent.)

Fast Company: What about social media is inspiring for you?

JJ: Everything I do is my ideas. I never want to do something that wouldn’t be my ideas. What I love about the mobile space is from idea to execution there is, like, one week. People who make movies, it takes years. I was brainstorming with Ben Stiller about what to do for [a Zoolander 2 promo at Fashion Week in February], and two weeks later we were in Paris.

Is it hard to get big companies to move that quickly?

Two weeks is the time they need to ready a contract. But they have to learn. I think people finally realize that the mobile revolution is kicking up for video, and if they don’t jump on it they’re going to be left behind.

It seems like half your work with brands involves developing and shooting campaigns, and half is just teaching them how to advertise on mobile.

I definitely like to advise. If I’m not able to explain what I do and then teach it, it’s not fulfilling for me.