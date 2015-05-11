As a pop-culture fanatic, Janet Mock can recap the latest episode of The Real Housewives Of Atlanta. But as the host of MSNBC web show So Popular!, she’ll also explain what it revealed about race, gender, and identity dynamics in the U.S. Since releasing her best-selling memoir, Redefining Realness: My Path To Womanhood, Identity, Love & So Much More, last year, Mock has been a voice for the transgender community, whether through her annual book drive for trans people who are incarcerated or her recent appointment as a correspondent for Entertainment Tonight.

Fast Company: What motivates you to do the work you do?

JM: Really driving the deep, nuanced, complicated truth. On So Popular!, we’re using pop culture as a tool to talk about more difficult conversations.

Why did you create So Popular!?

I worked as an editor at People magazine for nearly six years. There’s so much that I learned–consciousness-raising from my own experience, from feminist texts–that I wasn’t using. When I got invited to the Melissa Harris-Perry show on MSNBC, I would talk about Scandal and Olivia’s hair, or Beyoncé and Jay Z and the surveillance culture of social media. The digital producers approached me about hosting a new culture show. The tagline for me has always been, “We go deep on issues you pretend you’re too smart to like.” On the surface, pop culture seems like this ridiculous, table-flipping, booty-popping thing. But what does Miley Cyrus’s and Nicki Minaj’s twerking really mean? Whose bodies are being policed in our culture?

Last year, you put out a memoir. What inspired you to tell your story?

One of my favorite quotes is from Toni Morrison: “I write the books that I should have been able to read.” Staking a claim on my narrative was the first step toward being able to do all the other things I want to do.