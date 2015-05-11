Imran Amed

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Inspiration is everywhere, so it’s a bit hard to name just one place! Most of my ideas come from drawing patterns across conversations I have with different types of people–technology investors, young fashion design students, a CEO. This variety is stimulating, and offers many different perspectives on the things I am thinking about.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Meditation first thing in the morning keeps me mindful for the rest of the day.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

People might be surprised that we have more people on our technology team than on our editorial team. We are building a media company, but it is technology that will help us to do all of the big things we want to do.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

Michel Gaubert, the renowned fashion DJ, has a hilarious Instagram where he shares images from his vast archive. It’s endlessly entertaining.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

Growing up in Canada, I used to love a walk in the early morning, when the streets are quiet and the sun was shining. Walking in the morning is still very refreshing . . . and if I can, I will walk to my first meeting or appointment.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

Although he’s no longer with us, Steve Jobs is still inspirational to me, as he managed to find the balance between right brain/left-brain thinking that is crucial to building a creative technology business.