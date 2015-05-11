Katy Fike, who has a degree in systems engineering, was working as an analyst at Lehman Brothers when she decided to pursue a PhD in gerontology. At that point, “I was either going to an aging conference or a tech conference,” she says. “I realized we needed to make them the same.” The result is Aging 2.0 , a network of innovators using technology to improve the lives of older adults. It sponsors global events, hosts an accelerator program, and recently launched Generator Ventures to fund age-related startups. Here are three companies it has invested in so far:

An 11-inch personal robot that can order groceries for you or remind you to take the roast out of the oven. Fike sees it as more than just a personal assistant. “He can connect you to your family or care provider,” she says.

Essentially a belt with airbags in it. Active Protective can decrease the impact of a fall by 90%. “This is a perfect example of how technology that exists in other industries can be creatively applied to this space,” says Fike.

A connected-home kit that makes it safer for older adults to live alone. It comes with mini accelerometers that can be stuck on anything from a pillbox (to remind you to take your meds) to the fridge (to remind you to shut the door).