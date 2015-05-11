When former Nascar executive Max Siegel took over the U.S. track and field’s not-for-profit governing body in 2012, it was reeling from steroid scandals, an underperforming national team, and stagnant sponsorship. But in the past year, he has overseen an aggressive turnaround (including an estimated $500 million, 23-year commitment from Nike–one of the longest and most valuable sponsorships in all of sports). “Few people who aren’t involved in the sport know all the events we sanction: nearly 7,800 a year,” says Siegel. “We want to tell our story and reinforce that we have the top athletes in the world.” Here are a few of his initiatives:

USATF.tv, a new digital platform that Siegel’s team built from scratch, produces live broadcasts of dozens of USATF–sanctioned events as well as short documentary-style videos. A clip about retiring star Alan Webb garnered 500,000 views in two weeks last year.

Siegel is partnering with developers to add USATF stars to the training app Coach’s Eye, which helps competitors hone their technique by analyzing video footage of top athletes.

RunJumpThrow, a youth-activity program that USATF developed with the Hershey Co., begins rolling out in 9,000 schools nationwide this year and will reach about 5 million kids.