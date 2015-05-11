Breast reconstruction has come a long way in the past decade, but creating a realistic-looking nipple in the operating room remains a challenge. Enter Vinnie Myers, a tattoo artist who now specializes exclusively in nipples. After more than a decade of honing his technique, he now sees up to 1,500 women a year.

Fast Company: How did you arrive at this specialty?

VM: I was a tattoo artist near Baltimore. I was at my doctor, and he and his staff had attempted to do a dozen or so tattoos on women who had had breast reconstruction. They were all really bad, and he asked me to fix them. I realized it could be something big because every woman who ever had a tattoo done at a doctor’s office or hospital was going to have a similar result, which equated to millions of women.

Your tattoos have a very realistic, 3-D look. How do you pull that off?

It’s art 101. Shadowing, highlights, the little things that make something look real to the eye: Shadowing the nipple itself and highlighting and shadowing each one of the Montgomery glands, using different approaches to make a natural-looking areola, like muted or mottled edges.

How has your technique evolved?

Really, tattooing hasn’t changed that much in the past 100 years. But the type of breast reconstruction makes a huge difference. If you’re just stretching the skin over an implant it makes it very difficult. If you approach it like a regular tattoo, and the skin is 2 millimeters thick, you can do a lot of damage. The skin can be very compromised, especially when throwing radiation into the mix. New flap surgeries, with fat replacement and things like that, not only make my job easier but have a much better result for the women.