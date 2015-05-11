Pepsi makes some of the world’s most familiar-tasting products. Mehmood Khan’s job is to figure out how to develop new, unfamiliar ones. As head of R&D, he has helped the company design a lower-sodium salt crystal and has used sophisticated aerospace-industry computers to create a crunchier Lay’s potato chip. Here’s what he’s cooking up now:

Every athlete’s body chemistry is different, so Khan has been working on new Gatorade formulas that are engineered to fit a variety of hydration needs. Last year, Pepsi teamed up with the Brazilian national soccer team to create custom formulas for each athlete on the squad. Smart bottles with built-in sip sensors detected how hydrated each player stayed throughout the game. “It’s a quantum leap for athletes,” says Khan.

Khan is collaborating with farmers in India to harvest cashew fruit–which is usually discarded after the more valuable nut is collected–and make a nutrient-rich juice that contains five times as much vitamin C as orange juice. Could it be the next coconut water?

With a $600 price tag and high electricity costs, Pepsi-branded refrigerators are an expensive proposition for many retailers, especially in the developing world. Khan is rolling out a more efficient version that costs less than a third of typical coolers and runs on solar power. The drinks aren’t quite as frosty, but that’s okay. “It turns out when it’s 104 degrees outside,” says Khan, “a Pepsi served at 50 degrees is plenty cold.”