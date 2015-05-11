Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Experiencing new things is how I seek out ideas. Going to a new city, hanging about in a museum, or meeting a new friend can always stimulate my creativity to conjure genius ideas.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Jogging. I run a lot these days, not only to exercise, but also to refresh my mind.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

I really hate being called ‘Boss Gu,’ which is common in Chinese business culture. I prefer everyone to call me Amy. So I always correct people when we first meet.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

GoPro’s Instagram account is the best. It’s full of energy. I feel inspired every time I look at it.

How do you keep track of everything you have to do?

I have two notebooks in my Evernote, one is called ‘Life To Do’ and the other is ‘Work To Do.’ The first one usually has things I would like to do for my personal life, such as restaurants to try or movies to watch or things I really like. The second is about the work I need to get done.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

Make a change immediately. I am rarely in a rut since I always push myself to try new things.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

Charlie Munger. His wisdom and openness towards different areas intrigues me a lot. I wish one day I can be called ‘a walking library’ by my grandchildren.