Larry Wilmore has had a prolific entertainment career–the former standup comedian has served as a writer and producer on popular television shows such as The Office and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air–but it was his breakout role as “senior black correspondent” on The Daily Show that earned him his current gig. In January, he debuted as the host of Comedy Central’s The Nightly Show, which now fills Stephen Colbert’s vacated 11:30 p.m. slot. The show features Wilmore’s own daring, satirical take on news, and he is winning critical praise for his willingness to tackle controversial subjects such as racial stereotypes, wealth inequality, and Islamophobia. As a result, The Nightly Show has managed to retain more than three-quarters of the viewers who previously watched The Colbert Report.

Fast Company: Something you do well on the show is make uncomfortable things funny. Sometimes I’m like, Is the panel really discussing this?

LW: I feel the same way. It’s a tightrope. We find the provocative first, not second. That’s the process: Find the story, and then build the funny around it.

Except sometimes you start with something funny and do the switch. When you talked about the video of that Oklahoma fraternity doing that racist chant, you poked fun at the person for recording it vertically, then landed with the fact that members of this frat go on to become congressmen. The viewer is like: “Oh.”

Right. “Why’d you have to go there? Why’d you have to make it that real?”

How is your persona on the show evolving?

It’s hard for me to say from the inside, you know? I’m just trying to find the balance of what I’m passionate about and what I should be talking about. Part of this show is to find underdog stories, and those can occur from many areas. We see on this show race, class, and gender.