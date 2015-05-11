Dinesh Bhatia

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

Straight away, while I am in bed, before actually getting out of bed? I always play a five setter of backgammon on my phone. And how fast I lose or win and by how much tells me more or less the state of my brain (like a quick gauge) that morning. Or sometimes if I want my eyes closed, I recite in my mind the alphabet backwards. It’s the same thing–if I can do it quick, without mistakes, all the better.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

You rarely get praise as a CEO–when you do badly, you are roundly blamed, and when you do well, you praise the people who work with you. But I feel really happy when a company I am involved in is doing well. It feels very much like your own child.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

On Twitter, I like @fredwilson for industry tips and observations, @richarddawkins for insightful debates on atheism versus religion and @valaafshar for general technology and news, quite a prolific poster. On Instagram, it’s my daughter, @tasse_lasse who is growing up in Sweden away from me; I observe her life through her eyes.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

I write metaphysical or love/hate poetry and play freestyle piano (usually sad). It helps rejuvenate my mind so that I can think clearer later on how to get out of the rut since I have already expressed myself about being in it.