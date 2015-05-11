Ava DuVernay

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

It’s all around. Nothing’s ever boring. I’m never bored. Even if I’m sitting with my oldest cousin out in the country in Alabama and no one else is around. No way that’s boring. I’m going to sit there, I’m gonna watch what she does, I’m gonna listen to every story. Everything seeps in. Like I’m standing in line at the pharmacy, I’m not bored. I’m looking at that lady wiping her snotty kid’s nose–like, is she really gonna use her hand? Wow, that’s love. What’s her story?

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I always write down five things that I’m grateful for. I usually do it on my Blackberry. I still have a Blackberry, without shame. I type on my Blackberry. It’s a good way to check in with myself.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

How many questions I have to answer every day. That’s really what film-makers do. There are quick decisions you have to make every day from every department, every actor, about every color of wallpaper, every piece of music. How does the line read? How do we get around that? We don’t have enough money? It’s constant puzzle solving.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

On Instagram I like Travel Noire. It’s basically beautiful pictures of black people traveling the world. A picture of two little boys in Madagascar. These are people traveling from another place. Black people in places you would never think of seeing them. I’ll turn on my Instagram and I’ll see a woman with beautiful dreadlocks in the middle of Ireland.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

My dad. He has a completely different energy from me. He’s a completely opposite kind of person. All the qualities and attributes that I aspire to have, he has. When I’m impatient, I call him because he’s patient. When I’m upset, so mad, I call him because he never gets mad.