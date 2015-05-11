Thomas Heatherwick

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

We use continuous questioning to reach design solutions, rather than waiting for inspiration to strike.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

How long it takes to arrive at a good idea.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I spend very little time on social media.

How do you keep track of everything you have to do?

I have some very good people around me that help me manage my time.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

I talk with the fantastic people in my studio.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

I’m interested in all people who manage to make special things happen.