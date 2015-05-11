David Eun works as a connector, bridging the gap between Silicon Valley startups and Samsung, one of the largest multinational corporations on the planet. A veteran media exec of both AOL and Google, Eun is responsible for everything from running an incubator to facilitating partnerships to spearheading acquisitions, giving entrepreneurs access to Samsung’s vast resources in order to build the best products they can. In return, Samsung gets something valuable: a finger on the pulse of innovation.

Fast Company: Once you’ve brought a company into the Global Innovation Center, what happens?

DE: You have to give the right kind of people the right environment. For example, people [who aren’t entrepreneurs] are shocked to find out that founding CEOs at startups spend so much time on things that aren’t related to product development–the thing they’re passionate about! We always say: Instead of focusing on building a company, build the product. We’ll help you build the company.

What are some of the companies you’ve worked with?

We’ve done two historic acquisitions: one of a company called SmartThings, in the connected-home space, and more recently, we announced an acquisition of a company called LoopPay [now called Samsung Pay], which is in the mobile commerce space. We thought: We can certainly build those things in-house, but there are also really smart people outside the company doing interesting things. [We] surround them with the right kinds of tools, resources, and other people who can help them realize the goals that they have.

Two years ago, you were a passenger on a plane that crashed. You said the accident taught you how to differentiate between what’s important and what’s merely urgent. . . .

