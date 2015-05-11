Linda Boff’s job is to teach the public about the stuff General Electric sells. If that sounds a little dull, you probably haven’t heard the song that electronic musician Matthew Dear created using recordings of GE’s most powerful machines, or taken a virtual-reality tour of the company’s undersea oil and gas facilities, or chuckled through a goofy commercial in which an elaborately coiffed Jeff Goldblum hawks lightbulbs. Here’s how she and her team are creating such engaging work.

Fast Company: What is GE’s biggest marketing challenge?

LB: We’ve been around for nearly 140 years, so our challenge is never making people aware that our brand exists. It’s getting them to know us as we really are: a brand that’s been about invention and innovation since day one–that’s human, quirky, and a little bit unexpected. We love science and technology, and wouldn’t trade places with any brand in the world, but we do need to constantly look for ways to surprise people in how we tell that story.

So how do you do that?

One of the things we can do is be as innovative in our marketing as we are in our technology and product development. That’s brought us very early to platforms like Vine and Instagram, and this year some of our experiments have been with Oculus Rift. It’s crowded out there, and we ask ourselves: Where are people spending their time? What are innovative ways we can show up as ourselves on those platforms?

Given how quickly those platforms are changing, what were the most significant lessons you learned in 2014?