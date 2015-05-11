Greg Hoffman leads a global team that’s responsible for how consumer see and experience the Nike brand in ads, store designs, and promotions. Over the past year, he oversaw two of the company’s most ambitious marketing projects to date: a hugely popular series of videos about the 2014 FIFA World Cup and elaborate interactive displays related to the 2015 NBA All-Star game in New York.

Fast Company: Nike wasn’t an official sponsor at the World Cup, but you released a five-and-a-half-minute animated video, “The Last Game,” that got more than 50 million views during the tournament’s first week. What was your strategy for stealing the spotlight?

GH: We spent a year creating “The Last Game.” We wanted one big moment where Nike takes the stage, but then we wanted to sustain that heat throughout the month. So we set up a command center in Portland with more than 120 people producing videos in real time every day. We made over 100 short films (which generated more than 400 million views). We had a team writing a storyline (based on that day’s) action, we had an athlete in a motion-capture suit, we mapped the animation out, and the piece would drop on ESPN that night.

What’s the key to coordinating a project that complex?

I talk about creativity as a team sport. This is a perfect example. We had media, digital, and brand communication teams–Wieden+Kennedy, Passion Pictures, Google, Facebook, Instagram. It was the largest creative network we’ve ever used.

How do you ensure that that experience has a lasting impact?

We said this wasn’t a one-off. We were revolutionizing the way we do marketing. When we got to thinking about [the NBA] All-Star weekend, we wanted to use digital to bring the athletes as close as possible [to consumers]. To understand Michael Jordan’s greatness, you have to go through it yourself. So we built an immersive LED basketball court, and we had screens of screaming fans, but with real defenders. You walk on to the court and attempt some of the biggest shots of Jordan’s career. In my 22 years at Nike, as a physical experience we’ve created, this was right at the top.