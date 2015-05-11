Last summer, parody news site The Onion pulled the wrappings off an all-new parody spin-off site called ClickHole. Originally, the goal was to lampoon the BuzzFeeds and Upworthys of our Facebook-driven media universe. But then something really funny happened: ClickHole became a can’t-miss read in its own right. Although The Onion doesn’t share page-view stats, ClickHole’s influence is growing, an impression solidified when BuzzFeed hired away one of its writers in December. Leading the new site is editor and Onion veteran Jermaine Affonso, who picked out three of his favorite ClickHole headlines and explained what made them click-bait hits.

“90s Kids Rejoice! The Spider Eggs They Used To Fill Beanie Babies Are Finally Hatching!”

“It takes a memory that people are super-nostalgic for and makes it really upsetting and disturbing.” Between the photo job, the U-turn in the headline, and the story itself, the post is also a great example of the teamwork behind ClickHole’s best efforts.

“Stunning Map Shows Just How Much of Iraq and Syria VICE Now Controls”

“We rarely mention other sites by name on ClickHole, even though it’s an Internet parody site,” says Affonso. “But we made an exception for Vice. Let’s be honest, those guys really have it coming.”

“The Mysterious Shadows of Skullshadow Island”

The premise of this interactive post is simple: a Choose Your Own Adventure author is bored out of his mind. The real writer was given the freedom to let his imagination run wild. “Like, what if we had it branch off into total crazytown and had a section where people were doing BMX bike tricks?” explains Affonso. “So much of our website is based around aping and mocking [other] content,” he says. “It was cool to actually innovate a new content type and have it fit seamlessly into our voice and style.”