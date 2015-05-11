Leslie Dewan

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Through undergrad and grad school I did a lot of interdisciplinary work–in material science, archaeology, computer science, nuclear engineering. A lot of the interesting ideas I’ve had come from exploring the boundaries between different fields.

What is one thing about your job that you think would surprise people?

How much writing is involved in starting a technology company. When I started out as an engineer, I wasn’t aware how important it was to be able to communicate your ideas.

How do you keep track of everything you have to do?

People make fun of me for keeping a paper dayplanner, but I found that it’s much easier to keep track of things when I write them down.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

I go for a run.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

Danielle Fong at LightSail, an energy storage company using compressed air, and Meredith Perry, at Ubeam, a company looking at wireless charging. We’re all working on similarly big energy problems.