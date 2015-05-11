Maria Claudia Lacouture

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

Inspiration comes from all circumstances, which is why we should always be observant. It arises in the battlefield, from a situation needing an option, an issue needing a solution, an instruction demanding a response, or a necessity looking for new options. Sometimes stress also comes loaded with inspiration.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I follow President Juan Manuel Santos’ account because it is the first source of direction and inspiration.

What are some things you do to refresh your mind when you’re in a rut?

Our children are always the best excuse to “switch the chip.” I try not to allow stress to prevail, and do my best to surround myself with nice people, with a good sense of humor. It’s important to work hard, but always with optimism, as cheerfully as possible, and to not take anything personally. I am fortunate that my job evades a routine and I always have different subjects, with many issues and develop different activities.