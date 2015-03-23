How To Turn A Hit YouTube Series Into A Book The AsapSCIENCE Way

What does one do after making dry science facts fresh by removing them from the stuffy confines of textbooks and turning them into a YouTube hit? Apparently, turn that YouTube hit into a book.





When Co.Create last spoke with Mitchell Moffit and Greg Brown of AsapSCIENCE, they were six months into their new pop-sci side project, and with a respectable following to show for it (130K subscribers and 9M total views). In the two and a half years since, the duo, who are partners both professionally and personally, have accrued over 3M subscribers, their individual videos routinely hit upwards of 10M views, and more importantly, the side project has become a full-time job. Recently, a lot of their hours have been spent taking the same kinds of ideas that made the channel popular and applying them to writing a book that might be just as popular.

“We always kind of thought about writing a book,” Moffit says, “because we approached the videos as if we were writing these little chapters of amazing information that we eventually would have to cut for video.”

Mitchell Moffit and Greg Brown Photo: Francesca Ludikar , courtesy of Simon & Schuster

When the pair actually sit down to write scripts for their videos, they often write them a lot longer then the eventual two- to three-minute final product. Part of the appeal of the videos–aside from their knack for plucking topics out of the backs of everybody’s mind, and the charm of their deceptively simple drawings–is their easy digestibility. The videos are tantalizingly brief but thorough, with not a moment wasted. Some of the ideas they’d eliminated along the way to synthesize topics down for a video lent themselves to the format of a book. Meaning there was a giant reservoir of material to draw from at the outset.

The book is not merely composed of prose versions of past videos, but includes material the pair had decided could not work on YouTube and saved for just such a medium.

Excerpt: courtesy of Simon & Schuster

“We started to home in after a while on what was working best and shy away from other ideas, even if they were interesting in some way,” Moffit says. “Early on, a lot of the titles were very vague, like we didn’t necessarily realize we needed to make specific titles representing very relatable topics to people. We started experimenting with other things, like How Old Are Your Ears, where we actually give viewers an experience by playing different frequencies and then they get to figure out how old their ears actually are and get educated. If you can give a viewer an experience and then educate them on something they just went through, that’s really successful. There are things that work better on the page, though.”

One example is the “science of swearing,” something that Moffit and Brown could never really figure out how to make into an episode that would work on YouTube. (The explanation of why people like to curse doesn’t fucking lend itself to a visual representation, it turns out.) From the beginning of writing the book, the pair was armed with a series of similar never-made episodes that couldn’t work as YouTube videos but fit snugly into the context of a book.