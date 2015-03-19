“Hannibal” Star Mads Mikkelsen Is Back With More Baffling, Sexist Advertising For Bo Concept

In a new short film, Danish movie star (and NBC’s Hannibal) Mads Mikkelsen plays a version of himself that is more than a little obsessed with his furniture. A friend comes over and, while a collection of bikini-clad women frolic in the pool and around the house, the only thing Mads is interested in is showing off all the cool chairs, beds, and other accoutrements.

It’s basically modern furniture’s version of the beer commercial cliche–dudes hanging out, hot chicks as accessories, and gratuitous product shots. But maybe there’s a consumer study somewhere that says the bulk of the brand’s business is rich dudes aged 35 to 65, because an ad like this isn’t exactly a pair of open arms to female furniture buyers.





This particular film is dubbed a more “lighthearted” iteration of the weird brand content series from the Danish company. In this one, women are merely ornaments being leered at, slightly manhandled and stored beneath a bed (that’s not a metaphor–there’s a woman who is stored underneath a bed here). But at least they’re not actually getting slapped and pushed around like in the last short film by Bo Concept. Watch that one below and tell us what exactly you think is happening here in the comments.