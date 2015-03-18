At Coachella, An App To Order Meals

Coachella’s VIP guests will have a new amenity this year: an app for ordering dinner on their smartphones . The launch is the latest in a series of efforts by event organizer Goldenvoice to turn Coachella into a technology showcase for a mostly well-off and well-connected visitor base.

The Reserve App

Through the app, which charges a $5 “concierge fee” and adds automatic 18% gratuity for staff, VIP visitors can make reservations at one of five pop-up restaurants located at the music festival. Guests with standard event wristbands can also make reservations for one of the restaurants through Reserve, the OpenTable competitor that is powering the VIP reservation experience, but those meals will still cost $225 per person.

Coachella, which takes place in the desert outside Los Angeles, attracts a large customer contingent from the entertainment industry who are disproportionately prized as influencers. Visitors use a Disney World-style RFID wristband to access most parts of the annual concert festival.

Reserve seems like a natural fit. Its investors include several figures from the music world, including Will.i.am, Jared Leto, and Nas. “I’m a massive food guy, and Reserve helps create an experience that mirrors how I feel at the best restaurants in any city—a dope experience that makes everyone feel like a VIP. It’s easy to use, beautiful even. The app is crazy and unlike anything out there,” Nas added in press release.