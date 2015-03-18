The Top 5 Tweets From Starbucks’ #RaceTogether Fiasco

A few days ago, Starbucks and USA Today launched Race Together , an initiative aimed at getting Starbucks baristas to engage in meaningful and thought-provoking conversations about race with customers–and it’s been open season on the coffee retailer ever since.

People are talking about race, all right, but clearly not in the way Starbucks intended. The backlash has been so bad, in fact, that Starbucks SVP of Global Communications Corey duBrowa briefly deleted his Twitter account. And speaking of Twitter, this excruciatingly awkward campaign has sparked some seriously choice tweets:

For more on how this controversial campaign is playing out, see what happened when one of our writers went to a few local Starbucks shops and tried to talk about race.