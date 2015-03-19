Volvo Offers Drivers A Breath Of Clean Swedish Air

When imagining clean, fresh air, what might spring to mind? A new spot from Swedish car marque Volvo presents the viewer with rustling leaves, rippling wheat, pristine woods and snow softly falling on a Scandinavian landscape.

In a marked contrast to many car commercials, which often shots of extreme road handling set to a pounding soundtrack, this spot doesn’t show the vehicle at all. Instead there are tranquil scenes, with occasional hints of hidden power. Listen and hear the crops swish and an owl hoot in the distance.

It’s a car ad but not as we know them.

The 50-second online and cinema spot from Volvo is intended to highlight the upcoming XC90’s CleanZone clean air filtration unit which manages the interior air quality of the car, filtering out microscopic particles.





It’s the first of a series of films promoting product innovations of the new XC90. The campaign is by ad agency Grey London and the film was made via its internal unit GreyWorks and directed by Hollie Newton.

The film, entitled “Swedish Air” will play in cinemas, online and at car shows and launch events. To capture attention at events, Volvo has also created a “Swedish Air Inhaler.” The brand partnered with New York glass blowing studio Off Center to develop glass packaging for a breath of fresh Swedish air as if it were a consumer product.