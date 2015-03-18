Forget The Engine, Find A Mysterious Story Under Your Hood With This New Toyota App

For many people, the automobile is an object filled with wizard magic and mysterious science, so it’s often difficult to know just how it all works.





This is not a huge problem for Toyota, a brand that often boasts about its reliability. And for good reason–it was named Consumer Reports’ most reliable car brand for the eighth consecutive year. But such a blessing does come with consequences. Like people never having to look under the hood.

Apparently the brand is concerned that because so little goes wrong with its cars, drivers aren’t as familiar with every aspect of their Toyotas as perhaps they should be. So, with agency Del Campo Saatchi & Saatchi Madrid, it created a mobile app that gives drivers another reason to look under the hood.





The app recognizes any Toyota model by license plate recognition and renders it exactly–color, model, license plate. The hood then opens to uncover a mysterious inside story–an romantic moment between two lovers, a surprise birthday party, suspicious behaviour involving men in dark suits, and a sneaky peek at a couple of unnamed Hollywood legends.

Since its launch, the brand says the app’s been the second most popular download in the App Store Spain with 100,000 downloads, and No. 1 on Google Play Spain.