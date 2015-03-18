Diplo Wants Your Help To Make K-Swiss Cool

Sneakerheads are an eclectic, fanatical , and fickle group. If you want to give your feet a fashion complex, just scan the comments at Hypebeast for a while. The lines between what’s cool and what’s not are fluid, ever changing with the whispers of the streetstyle gods.

To help obtain a blessing from these deities, K-Swiss has enlisted DJ/producer Diplo (one of Fast Company‘s 2014 Most Productive People) and Vice Media’s in-house brand agency Virtue to help restore the brand’s cool factor. Not only that, but Diplo has been tasked with recruiting a “Board” of creative people to help him boost the brand’s profile.

From now until April 30 on the K-Swiss site, you can fill out an application, outlining who you are and what you’re about. Diplo and the brand will pick a select few to join the 100-person board comprised, according to the brand, “of creative and connected individuals who will work to make real decisions to bring the K-Swiss brand back to prominence.”







In a note to potential applicants, Diplo writes, “I’ll be bringing in some of my friends to help, experts in marketing, design, branding and business. They’ll drop knowledge and then we’ll have real tasks to work on, including sneaker design, brand positioning, social media and more. What ‘The Board’ decides, K-Swiss will do. You’ll be in the driving seat.”

It’s an intriguing idea, astutely tapping into sneaker aficionados’ sense of style superiority, using a behind-the-scenes hit maker and Vice branding know-how to do it. K-Swiss just has to hope it works out better than the last time a challenger brand thought Diplo could help it gain some traction with the cool kids.