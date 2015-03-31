Forget Google And Microsoft—These Are The Startups That Should Scare Dropbox

In Fast Company’s April feature on Drew Houston , cofounder and CEO of Dropbox, the 32-year-old confesses that it’s not Google, Amazon, or Microsoft––who compete by offering terabytes of cloud storage for next-to-nothing prices––that keep him up at night. Rather, it’s smaller startups who might see an opening in Dropbox’s very expansive, but very general service, and then create a utility that Houston has yet to fully productize.

“The downside of being very horizontal is that you’re not really good in any one use case, right?” said Houston in January during the reporting of our feature. “All these verticals get chipped away and it gets unbundled. So we should do that to ourselves instead of letting someone else do that to us.”



This has resulted in such Dropbox spinoffs as Mailbox and Carousel, an app that intuitively organizes the photos users back up to the service. (Houston’s paranoia is not without reason. As prominent tech blogger Ben Thompson recently pointed out, Twitter is slowly becoming unbundled by the social news-reading site Nuzzel––which just announced a nifty integration with Twitter lists, which Twitter has largely ignored since the lists’ 2009 introduction.)

Houston’s fear of “unbundling” is also likely the motivating force behind Dropbox’s acquisition spree. It’s snatched up more than 20 startups in the past three years, including CloudOn, which let users create documents in the cloud, and Droptalk (no, not because of the name, but likely because it lets users share links and files privately without the use of email. Sound familiar?).

Each of these companies could represent Dropbox’s next smart acquisition, or, maybe, its next biggest threat.

Branding itself “the first media center in the cloud,” this startup, created by Jonathan Benassaya, cofounder of the streaming music service Deezer, lets users back up all of their digital media, including photos, video, and music from a bevy of sources (Facebook, Flickr, YouTube, and yes, Dropbox), and then beam it to their mobile devices, share with friends, or even view it on their TV with Chromecast. While Dropbox users can indeed consume media via the Dropbox app, its document-centric interface leaves much to be desired, and sharing files often means depleting your friend’s (or mom’s) Dropbox storage as well. In addition, backing up, say, Facebook or Instagram posts to Dropbox requires toying around with an Internet-of-Things service like IFTTT.

The notorious Kim DotCom launched the privacy-focused cloud service Mega in 2013, exactly one year after U.S. authorities shut down his file-sharing site, Megaupload. Mega fashions itself a haven for the anti-surveillance crowd, some of whom have cast a wary eye toward Dropbox since Edward Snowden implored users to ditch it and Google’s services because of NSA snooping. Offering a whopping 50GB for free, Mega also promises end-to-end file encryption for users’ data—which, in most cases, means files can’t be read on servers or during transfer without subpoenaing the owner. (There’s also a strict policy against password recovery: “If you cannot remember it, you will no longer be able to access your stored data,” the site warns.) To its credit, Dropbox offers third-party encryption add-ons, and publishes a bi-annual “transparency report” that tallies federal search warrants. DotCom’s credibility isn’t exactly intact—you know, there’s that whole fugitive thing—however, Mega already claims 15 million users, and has become a symbol, at least, of a truly private cloud.