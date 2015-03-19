The Four Biggest Myths About Changing Your Habits

Everyone has that one habit they’ve tried to break over and over, with no success. Could believing the wrong things about our behaviors be holding us back?

We talked habit change with New York Times best-selling author Gretchen Rubin earlier this week in a live chat about some of the findings and strategies she outlines in her new book Better Than Before: Mastering the Habits of Our Everyday Lives.

She busted these common habit myths for us:

The biggest misconception of habit change is in the timing, Rubin said. It doesn’t take 30 days, or any other arbitrary number of practice hours or weeks of schedule keeping. “A study showed that habits formed ‘on average’ in 66 days, but actually, that number is meaningless. Some habits form instantly, some resist for months and months.”

Just like there’s no set number of days to make a new habit stick, there’s no secret formula for the right habits to keep for a productive life. This is the key conclusion of Better Than Before, Rubin said. The habits of the highly successful are all over the board. “You can point to a hugely successful person who had just about any set of habits you can think of,” she said. “But here’s the one thing that all those successful people have in common: they know the habits that work for them, and they make sure that that’s how they live their lives.” The key is in knowing yourself, not copying the routines of someone else.

