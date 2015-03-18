Bill Gates Lays Out A Vision For A Master Plan To Stop The Next Outbreak In Its Tracks

Bill Gates believes that the next big threat to humanity will come from missiles, not microbes.

Gates spends a lot of time talking about global health, but if you listen carefully, you’ll notice that he almost never offers policy recommendations. Now, at the tail end of the Ebola epidemic, Gates is speaking up about how he thinks we should prepare for a future epidemic that’s even more deadly–and more costly.

Consider this: a global epidemic of a deadly flu virus would reduce global wealth by $3 trillion, not to mention the huge loss of life that would also occur. Flu is much more transmissible than Ebola; if a Spanish flu-like epidemic was unleashed, by day 263 there would be over 30 million dead, according to Gates.

The countries of Sierra Leone, Guinea, and Liberia are losing 12% of their GDP in 2015 due to the Ebola epidemic. If the epidemic was global and cost that much in every country, the world would lose over $7 trillion.

“The problem wasn’t that there was a system that didn’t work well enough [with Ebola], the problem was that there wasn’t a system at all,” Gates said at this year’s TED conference.

When Ebola emerged in the latest outbreak, epidemiologists weren’t tracking its spread. Case reports came in on paper, and there were no medical teams preparing people for how to react. There was no one to even look at treatment approaches and diagnostics.

“We could have taken the blood of survivors, processed it, and put the plasma back into people to protect them. We didn’t,” said Gates.