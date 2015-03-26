The Innovator’s New Crystal Ball: Crowdfunding

The crowdfunding movement has one overarching objective: to democratize access to capital. It uses technology to eliminate the inescapable bottlenecks and inefficiencies of the capital market.

It used to be that if you wanted capital, you had to work through formal capital aggregators, which meant that if you were lower on their priority list, you didn’t get funding. Crowdfunding platforms–like Indiegogo, where I work–have eliminated the gatekeeper, and now “the people” have the power to decide which ideas come to life.

But crowdfunding doesn’t simply fuel the exchange of capital; it also acts as a crystal ball for society. Funding gravitates toward innovations that have the most potential to address pressing social issues. Crowdfunding doesn’t just mitigate funding risk, it also reduces two other big risks that social entrepreneurs face: marketing and execution. Consider, for example, two entrepreneurs who crowdfunded their way to helping poor communities gain access to safer, cheaper lighting: the story of Martin Riddiford and Jim Reeves of GravityLight.





In 2012, product engineers Riddiford and Reeves took up nonprofit SolarAid’s challenge to create a low-cost LED lantern that could replace the kerosene lamps frequently used as light sources in some of the neediest communities around the world. In many places, up to 20 percent of a family’s monthly income goes toward the purchase of kerosene; that’s money that can’t be spent on food, housing, or education. What’s more, kerosene can be dangerous: Lamps overturn and start fires, and–even without a major accident–smoke inhalation has major health consequences. They envisioned a better solution for light production, one that was affordable and safe.

They developed a product called the GravityLight, a weight-bearing illuminator that hangs from the ceiling and generates energy as the weight is pulled by gravity. Three seconds of lifting the weight up generates 25 minutes of light.

When the inventors shared their idea with traditional financiers, they were met with a lot of skepticism. “Is there a true market for this?” “Will people really lift a weight?” “Even though kerosene costs $3.50 a month, can people afford the $10 upfront cost to purchase a GravityLight?”

In order to raise enough money to launch and eventually scale, they realized the only way to answer these questions was to run a field trial to collect data. But a field trial would cost money too. They were stuck.