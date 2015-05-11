Having spent a decade as a high-level aide to politicians in Texas and California, Veronica Juarez knew a lot about government bureaucracy when she joined Lyft in 2013. But that hasn’t made her job easy: Juarez is steering the company through the endlessly complex array of local laws that dictate Lyft’s ability to do business.

Fast Company: What’s the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with at Lyft?

VJ: We really had to say, “OK, if we want to be successful, we are going to have to work with government agencies and elected officials–explain what we’re doing and then work to create new rules around that.” We now operate in over 60 cities. That’s meant growing a team from one–myself–to, now, a team of 24.

When Lyft started operating in Austin last year, it wasn’t legal. That has since changed, but it was a rocky start. Why was “launch first and ask forgiveness later” the best strategy?

We started to engage with the city of Austin two years prior to us entering the market. For a long time they were just not interested in having that conversation. It became clear last year that the city has some major challenges in regards to drunk-driving issues. The police chief went on the news and said: “We do not have enough options for people to get home after they’ve been drinking.” We started to say, “We are part of your solution.” When you ask a government for permission to do something that’s going to disrupt the status quo, the answer will always be “no” or “later.” Now these [ride-sharing] services have such a huge consumer demand. We said: “If you want to talk about the possibility of regulating us out of existence, that’s a conversation we are going to bring your constituents into.”

What are you hoping to accomplish next?

We don’t have rules and regulations [that make ride sharing legal] in every city or state that we operate in. That’s something we definitely want to do. It requires pushing a huge amount of education and collaboration and time and resources. We [need] to explain that we’re not here to replace existing transportation industries; we’re not here to replace public transit. We’re trying to build, for the first time, a dynamic carpooling network.