Rajan Anandan

Where or how do you seek out creative inspiration?

By asking the right questions. I tend to use a lot of time thinking about challenges. I don’t spend all my work hours managing or driving operations.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

Marc Benioff (@Benioff). Marc is very broad, with a great grasp of social, tech trends, everything. He provides me a single window into cloud computing, San Francisco, and the Benioff magic.

How do you keep track of everything you have to do?

I have extremely few priorities each day. I don’t make huge to-do lists. I plan monthwise. For instance, I’m in Indonesia now and know when exactly I’m going to be back, and the top three things I want to do when I return.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

I am very inspired by artists. They see the world differently. They are bold and nonconformist. My wife is a passionate collector and art patron, and she is my window into the art world.