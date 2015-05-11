Dao Nguyen

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up in the morning?

I take my newly potty-trained daughter to the bathroom.

What’s your favorite Twitter or Instagram account and why?

I kind of feel bad, but I love the BuzzFeed Food Instagram account. They’re really experimenting with a lot of new ways of talking about food and how to make food and how to make food on Instagram. I’m kind of pitching my own company’s stuff, but I really think it’s great.

Who outside of your field inspires you the most and why?

I’m thinking about someone in my family. My mom. My mom recently, I guess a few years ago, became a Buddhist nun and she is over 80 years. I think reinventing yourself is something that is really hard to do especially if you’re 75 years old and it takes a lot of courage. That’s inspiring to me. Also I think that Buddhism is–I find it’s a very interesting religion. If I had to pick a religion for myself it would be Buddhism. Buddhism is a religion that is based on the idea of impermanence and I think that it’s a valuable thing to keep in mind in your life.